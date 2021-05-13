Dadeville has done well surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Frank Goodman believes good things are still happening for Dadeville. Goodman gave Dadeville Kiwanians a glimpse into the city at last week’s Dadeville Kiwanis Club meeting. Goodman said progress has been made in many areas but there is still progress to be made.
“The city economy stayed strong this year even with the struggles of COVID,” Goodman said. “Sales tax increased some 22% and continues to increase every month. This council has been able to approve several big items without putting a strain on city finances.”
Goodman said a new backhoe purchase of $110,000 was made using $35,000 in gas tax funds, $43,000 in funds from FEMA from the reimbursement of costs associated with cleanup following the April 2020 storm and the remainder coming from the city’s general fund.
“The other backhoe is old, we still have it,” Goodman said. “It is worn out and doesn’t perform as well as it once did. We didn’t sell it to keep as a spare. We don’t want to be caught without a backhoe. It is the most important piece of equipment for city workers.”
The city also purchased a used dump truck for $16,000 from gas tax funds.
The Dadeville Fire Department has also benefited from city spending.
“We bought new ‘jaws of life’ for the fire department which ran us $26,000,” Goodman said. We got some new turnout gear for $18,000.”
A used brush truck was also purchased for $9,000.
“These things are equipment they needed,” Goodman said. “All these items and equipment we bought were long overdue. There are some more things they needed but these were the most important.”
Goodman said the city’s spending on the fire department is still needed but will have to wait.
“We need some work on trucks,” Goodman said. “For now, we have got to make do with what we have. We are trying to protect the citizens the best we can.”
Goodman said activity is good for businesses trying to locate in Dadeville.
“We have some individuals who want to bring a hotel to this area,” Goodman said. “They need about three acres. They want to build a 60-room hotel. They want the extra property so if things go well, they can add on.”
Goodman said city officials are trying to help the developers locate property to build on. The city offered up part of seven acres of property it owns behind Jack’s but the developers want to be on U.S. Highway 280.
Goodman said he wants another grocery store for Dadeville to give everyone an option.
“So far I haven’t had any real success at it, but I’m still trying,” Goodman said. “I’m going to keep trying until they tell me not to come by anymore. I’m not trying to put anybody out of business. I just want everybody to have a choice where to go so everything won’t just depend on one store.”
Progress is being made to clean up town. Goodman said Hellas would be recognized for its efforts to clean up Keebler Park. Other cleanup will soon happen too that could lead to more development.
“In the next few weeks, the old Wilkerson house, we will be demolishing it so we can make a parking area,” Goodman said. “We are investing with the county. The county is the one buying it but we are putting $20,000 to help demolish and build a parking area there. We will also be involved in helping tear it down and hauling the stuff away.”
Goodman hopes dressing up Dadeville will open the doors for more opportunities for Dadeville residents.
“Maybe if we start getting a lot of our unsightly buildings out and cleaning up around, maybe it will attract more businesses, who will want to come here,” Goodman said. “The more revenue we have, the more things the city can do. We are doing the best we can. I will work with anyone to bring progress to the town, to help beautify the city. I’m thankful for the beautification board for what they are doing.”
Just because of recent success doesn’t mean city leaders are stopping.
“This administration is working hard to help this city grow and prosper,” Goodman said. We are working hard to use taxpayer dollars wisely. We have much we want to do.”