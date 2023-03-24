0325-phil garden shop2.jpg
Lake Martin Garden Shop owner Phil Blasingame, left, shows a customer a flower during the grand opening Thursday.

 Lizi Arbogast Gwin

First a banker. Then a mayor. Now a garden shop owner.

0325-phil garden shop3.jpg
New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame, center, hosted the grand opening of his newly purchased Lake Martin Garden Shop on Thursday.
0325-phil garden shop4.jpg
 The Lake Martin Garden Shop is located on Hwy. 63 and hosted its grand opening under new ownership Thursday.

Lizi Arbogast Gwin is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers.

