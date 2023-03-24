First a banker. Then a mayor. Now a garden shop owner.
Phil Blasingame’s hat rack sure is getting full.
August 2023, Blasingame bought Lake Martin Garden Shop from Tim Price, who previously owned the business for 18 years. Blasingame is also the senior vice president at River Bank & Trust in Alex City and the mayor of New Site.
“Being a banker as long as I’ve been, I like dealing with people,” Blasingame said. “We are meeting with new people all the time, and as I’ve gotten older, I was looking for something that I might could branch out to.”
Although he has no plans of leaving River Bank or New Site any time soon, Blasingame knows he is a few years away from retirement and wants to start seeing what his next steps will be.
“One day I may just want to step out and do something different, ease back a little bit,” Blasingame said. “This is a trial thing to see if this might be the missing piece of the puzzle because I don’t want to go home and just fish.”
Another factor that went into his decision to purchase the shop was it’ll be a family business.
His sister, Kay Davis, who moved to Kentucky after the downsizing of Russell Corporation, has decided to return to the Lake Martin area and will help Blasingame by working full-time at the shop. Moreover, his daughter, Kynsley, is also interested in florals and the outdoors, so she’ll work with him on the weekends until she finishes law school next May.
“Kay has been in Kentucky now for probably 12-14 years, so we’d see each other on holidays,” Blasingame said. “My daughter, we did the softball routine and traveled all over. She played for four years at Troy and now she’s in law school, so this just gives us all something to do together.”
Davis’ husband Steve will also be working on deliveries for the garden shop.
Blasingame said he’s thankful for Price, who has continued to give him guidance and advice even after selling the business.
Continuing in Price’s footsteps, the Lake Martin Garden Shop will offer all types of shrubs, trees, flowers and more. It will now have custom planters and custom hanging baskets built by Davis and Kynsley. Another new feature will be the addition of fruit trees, blueberry bushes and tomato plants as well as maple and oak trees that are already 6 years old.
“Tim has built up a real presence, and we’re just going to take what he did and ramp it up a little bit,” Blasingame said. “We’re going to add some stuff and see what works; we’re trying to have enough variety so we give everybody what they need and what they want.”