As Superintendent Ray Porter reads the Teacher Appreciation Month resolution, Dadeville student ambassadors listen in the audience.

 Abigail Murphy / The Record

During National Teacher Appreciation Week, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved May as Tallapoosa County Teacher Appreciation Month.

