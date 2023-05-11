During National Teacher Appreciation Week, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education approved May as Tallapoosa County Teacher Appreciation Month.
The resolution outlines the work teachers put in each day from preparing lesson plans to cultivating learning environments for their students.
“Tallapoosa County Schools’ teachers go above and beyond expectations to fill many roles such as counselors, mentors, role models, coaches and motivators, even after graduation,” the resolution states.
After the resolution was read, the board of education applauded the teachers and their hard work.
Through social media, county schools have also shared ideas on how students can show their appreciation to their teachers such as writing them letters, gifting them their favorite candy or bringing them flowers.
County Commissioner T.C. Coley was also in attendance and provided updates regarding current legislation. Last Wednesday, the Alabama Education Association had a rally in Montgomery encouraging legislators to increase salaries for support staff.
Coley said, in terms of support staff, their main objective is getting the minimum salary to $15 an hour across the state and establishing minimum salary schedules.
“The goal is to set a floor for what the compensation will be for the support staff across all categories,” he said. “So far we are hearing good news that they will be putting additional funding into the OCE, or other current expense line items, which is where the support staff funding normally goes into.”
Coley said there is also work being done to ensure that there is funding to have nurses at every school and enhance the salary schedule for them as well.
The next regular scheduled board meeting is set for June 12.
