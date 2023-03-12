Chef at BRHS
Theorun “Chef T” Anderson of Garfericks Cafe instructed students in art of professional cooking Monday and shared restaurant-kitchen cooking techniques to the high school's culinary class. 

 By William Marlow

With cooking, the proof is often in the pudding, and Benjamin Russell High School students proved their culinary prowess Monday. 

Chef at BRHS
Anderson and BHRS teacher Kinya Hibbler enjoyed cooking with Alexander City Schools students Monday. 

