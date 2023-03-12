With cooking, the proof is often in the pudding, and Benjamin Russell High School students proved their culinary prowess Monday.
The school’s culinary arts class stirred the pot, quite literally, with Theorun “Chef T”Anderson of Garfericks Cafe. Anderson serves as executive chef at the Oxford-based farm-to-table restaurant and dedicated Monday to training Alexander City students in the art of professional cooking.
Class instructor Kinya Hibbler said she initially invited Anderson as a means of giving her students a taste of a typical restaurant-kitchen and as a creative springboard into lessons.
“I thought it would be great to have a professional chef to actually come in and be hands-on with those skills,” she said. “Chef T introduced a lot of the labs that we will go over such as how to make a salad, properly saute chicken and make a souffle.”
In addition to recipes, Hibbler said her core class instruction includes common kitchen cooking methods, baking and knife-cutting skills, of which Anderson all demonstrated during his visit to BRHS.
The two initially met during a business venture, and Anderson said he happily agreed to visit Alexander City when he learned of the opportunity to teach his craft to the city’s youth.
“I volunteer, I like to give back to schools and help teach the kids, and give them reasons why they should understand more about culinary experiences,” he said. “I try to give them hands-on cooking techniques so they can learn about restaurant settings.”
A Birmingham-native, Anderson said his love for culinary stems from his childhood memories and when he helped his mother cook.
“My momma raised me and she was always in the kitchen,” he said. “When I was 5 years-old, I made my first cake; it was carrot cake. I just enjoyed it and people also told me that my food was good so it went from there.”
He had the ability to practice cooking with his mother frequently, given his family size.
“I have a huge family,” he said. “My mom had 13 siblings on her mother’s side and my grandfather had 27 kids. Even though they were all separated, they all got together every Sunday to eat.”
Now at 39 years-old, Anderson said his culinary career spans the United States, including Miami, Washington D.C. and Charlotte, North Carolina. According to Anderson, he is also the first man to serve as president of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA, formerly known as Future Homemakers of America).
“I enjoy cooking all types of cuisines. I've worked in restaurants where I cooked Italian, Mexican, Soul-food, New England style,” he said. “Anything you can probably think about, I can probably cook it.”
Anderson can now add Alexander City to the list of places where he has cooked and, hopefully, inspired the next generation of master chefs.
“It was fun, especially for the kids,” he said. “I know they definitely enjoyed it.”