Russell Medical is starting mass COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.
The Mill Two Eighty has been converted from a COVID-19 testing center to a vaccination center.
“We will open up Thursday,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said.
Foy said vaccinations will occur at The Mill Two Eighty from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and move to Great Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Jefferson Street 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday and Tuesday before returning to The Mill Two Eighty from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Foy said Russell Medical had received 2,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to distribute.
“We are already administering the vaccine in our clinics in Goodwater and New Site,” Foy said. “This will be as long as we still have supplies.”
Those going to The Mill Two Eighty will see the drive-through line removed. Those seeking the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to enter the facility from Elkahatchee Road and park.
“Due to the threat of weather, we are not doing drive-through at the Mill,” Foy said. “Everyone will need to park and walk in. The (Alexander City Police Department) will be with us to help direct traffic.”