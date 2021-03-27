Russell Medical started mass COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday.
The Mill Two Eighty has been converted from a COVID-19 testing center to a vaccination center.
“We administered vaccines at The Mill Two Eighty to anyone 18 and older,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said.
Thursday and Friday those wanting to receive the vaccination had to walk into the center instead of using the drive-through as possible weather forced the change.
The mass vaccinations move to Great Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Jefferson Street Monday. COVID-19 vaccinations will be delivered by staff at Russell Medical in a drive-through format from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday before returning to The Mill Two Eighty from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Foy said Russell Medical had received 2,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to distribute.
“We are already administering the vaccine in our clinics in Goodwater and New Site,” Foy said. “This will be as long as we still have supplies.”
The vaccination sites could change procedures if weather warrants a move.
Foy advised to be careful approaching the sites as crowds are expected and last minute changes may need to be made to help with the flow of traffic.