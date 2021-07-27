Alexander City is urging citizens to wear masks before entering its buildings due to a "recent spike in COVID cases among employees working inside the municipal complex," the city posted on Facebook Tuesday.
While Alex City has yet to instate a new mask order, "Masks are strongly recommended for everyone entering the building until further notice," the post said. "We encourage you to make utility payments online, by mail or by drop box during this time."
In a second Facebook post Tuesday, the city clarified the utility payment drop box at the municipal complex is temporarily inaccessible and asked citizens to use one of the other two drop boxes at the old City Hall or Cooper Community Center.
Alexander City Schools also indicated it was concerned about the spread of COVID-19 Tuesday, encouraging attendees of Tuesday evening's scheduled board of education meeting to wear masks and practice physical distancing.
As of Monday, 132 Tallapoosa County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, putting the county in the "high risk" category according to Alabama Department of Public Health data.