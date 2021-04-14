The COVID-19 pandemic brought about masks and other recommendations over the last year to fend off the new virus.
Now the most controversial recommendation to some, masks are no longer a requirement at Tallapoosa County courthouses or the Alexander City City Hall.
The Tallapoosa County Commission voted Monday to follow along with Gov. Kay Ivey’s recommendations of encouraging rather than requiring masks in the county’s two courthouses.
“We are still encouraging them,” county administrator Blake Beck said. “We are still going to keep social distancing.”
Temperature screenings will also come to a halt.
The same measures are being lifted for Alexander City City Hall.
“We are no longer requiring masks,” city clerk Amanda Thomas said. “We still want everyone to social distance and use hand sanitizer.”
Like the county facilities, there is no longer a temperature check going into the building.
Thomas said the COVID-19 guidelines are still being encouraged just not required. Thomas said the move to the new municipal complex will make social distancing easier.
“We have more space, even in the offices,” Thomas said. “When someone comes in for, let’s say a business license, it will be easier to practice social distancing.”
The lifting of COVID-19 requirements does not apply to courtrooms. Judges will make decisions about COVID-19 protocols for hearings and trials as dates for those approach.