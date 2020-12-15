Ever since Tallapoosa County entered its second peak, Alexander City resident Diane Lemmond has been spreading the gospel of mask-wearing.
Rather than the usual angry Facebook comments, however, Lemmond finds it easier to taking a non-confrontational approach anytime she encounters the maskless out-and-about or at the supermarket.
“I’ll keep masks and I’ll give them a mask,” she said. “I just say ‘Hey, you need a mask? I got one in my pocket.’”
Lemmond said it helps to assume they simply didn’t realize, as people tend to double-down when being accused. So far, no one has rebuffed her.
“It’s amazing — people don’t get mad about it,” she said.
Lemmond spent 36 years in the healthcare profession on the administrative side. Like many Americans during the past nine months, however, Lemmond’s commitment to public health guidelines has waxed and waned.
“At first I took it really seriously,” she said. “I was staying home, having groceries delivered.”
After the initial wave, however, Lemmond admitted to getting, as she put it, “lazy and lackadaisical.” She and her family started going out again, sometimes gathering in groups.
“I never got insulted by people at Walmart without masks,” Lemmond said. “But after so many of my friends contracted it I’m like ‘Hey, you need your mask on.’”
Lemmond said a friend of hers took a weekend “lady’s trip” with five other women. When they got back, one woman’s husband tested positive for COVID-19. All six came down with coronavirus in the following days, some requiring intensive care.
“Out of the six ladies, two are still in the hospital,” Lemmond said on Monday. “My closest friend of the six, it has totally her destroyed life for three or four weeks now. When it hits home, it becomes real.”
Lemmond’s mother passed away in December 2019, just as the first novel coronavirus cases were being reported in China. A few months later, COVID-19 started hitting the assisted living facilities.
“After COVID hit, I thought, ‘she would’ve never understood (the restrictions),” Lemmond said. “I think about the people on the other side of the window, wanting to be with their (loved ones) and they have to put their hand on the window instead.”
Now, Lemmond finds it harder to be indifferent toward the people without masks at Walmart.
“It’s sort of insulting, now that I know so many people have died from it,” she said.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask mandate requires a face-covering at all times within six feet of members of another household at an indoor public place. However, the order cannot be enforced by the police.
For those trying to get through to the mask-adverse, Lemmond suggests the opportunistic approach.
“Be prepared,” she said. “Have a mask, an extra one with you.”
Lemmond keeps disposable masks in a sealed bag in her pocket, at first because she was prone to forgetting her own, though they’ve since come in handy. Recently, Lemmond heard a man repeatedly coughing at Walmart.
“I said ‘Sir, I got a mask, would you wear it?’ and he said ‘Sure,’” Lemmond said. “If anybody got rude I’d say ‘OK, that’s fine.’”
So far, that hasn’t been a problem.