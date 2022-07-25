The Blue Boat Parade on Lake Martin
Buy Now

Lake Martin residents enjoy the water during the 2020 Blue Boat Parade. 

 File / The Outlook

Lake Martin is a popular tourism destination that brings enjoyment to all sorts of people, including celebrities. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you