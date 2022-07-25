Lake Martin is a popular tourism destination that brings enjoyment to all sorts of people, including celebrities.
Martha Stewart’s online website, MarthaStewart.com, has ranked Lake Martin among the 15 Most Beautiful Lakes in the United States.
Lake Martin stacked up against watery paradises across the country, including waterways such as Michigan’s Lake Superior to Yellowstone Lake inside the famous Wyoming park. Overall, Tallapoosa County’s 44,000 acres of crystal waters placed 9th on the list.
Stewart is famous for her lifestyle expertise, having hosted two syndicated television programs: Martha Stewart Living, which ran from 1993 to 2004, and Martha, which aired from 2005 to 2012.
The American retail businesswoman and television personality also shared the rankings on Sunday, July 24, to social media, highlighting the lake to her more than 3,000,000 followers. Stewart described the locations as the best places for lakeside relaxation.
This is not the first time the lake has received attention. In 2010, Alabama Governor Bob Riley declared Lake Martin a ‘Treasured Alabama Lake.’ The lake also from time to time has been the subject of notoriety, being named among the ‘Top 10 Party Lakes’ in 2014.
This ranking focused on Lake Martin’s beauty and history, noting the area as being home to one of the largest man-made lakes in the U.S. The lake’s diverse recreational activities were also described as a positive addition.
Lake Martin was formed in 1923 after the completion of Martin Dam on the Tallapoosa River. Martin Dam is used to generate hydroelectric power, with construction on the dam lasting three years before being officially completed in 1926.
According to the county tourism department, Lake Martin’s size is immense with over 750 miles of Alabama land. Between those vast miles, the area blends seamless outdoor leisure with parks and city entertainment venues.
The expansive waterway can be enjoyed year-round, with activity highest between January and July. During summer, residents fill their time by swimming, boating, fishing, skiing, camping and golfing.
Popular outdoor parks and trails also include Camp ASCCA, Wind Creek State Park and the Piedmont Plateau Birding Trail
The destination is also home to many restaurants and venues such as the Lake Martin Amphitheater, Zazu’s Verandah and so much more.
The full ranking is as follows:
- Moosehead Lake, Maine
- Echo Lake, New Hampshire
- Lake Champlain, Vermont
- Lake George, New York
- Deep Creek Lake, Maryland
- Lake Erie, Midwest
- Lake Superior, Michigan
- Kentucky Lake, Kentucky
- Lake Martin, Alabama
- Caddo Lake, Texas and Louisiana
- Yellowstone Lake, Wyoming
- Flathead Lake, Montana
- Redfish Lake, Idaho
- Lake Powell, Utah and Arizona
- Lake Tahoe, Nevada and California