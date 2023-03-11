Dadeville resident and artist, Martha McKnight, has an art show on display at Raining Dogs Studio and Gallery.
McKnight said she has been painting for 16 years and it all started when her neighbor gave her a watercolor set.
“I just start putting color on paper and it kind of goes where it wants to go,” she said. “And then I look at it to try to figure out what I think the painting is saying to me to add to it.”
One of her pieces on display, “A Maze of Fish,” took about four years to complete. She said she would paint it off and on until it started to tell her what it wanted to be, and then it was finished.
Some of her additional artworks on display include “Badlands II,” “Sisters,” “Forever Changed,” “A Touch of Orange,” “Midnight Bubbles,” “Appassionata,” “Sunset in Central Park,” “Purple Passion” and “Faces.”
While McKnight has been in other art shows, this is the first time she is the sole artist of a show, and she said it is nerve-wracking in a way.
“It kind of makes you feel like you put your baby out there for people to look at and you’re afraid they won’t approve,” McKnight said. “It gives you that kind of feeling.”
Although, when people look at her artwork, she said she hopes that it will inspire a good feeling inside them.
McKnight’s show runs from through April 8 and all of the paintings are for sale. More of McKnight’s artwork can also be found at Studio 49.
