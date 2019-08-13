Cloud Nine enjoys
20th anniversary
Cloud Nine in Alexander City will host its 20th anniversary celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday on Main Street downtown. The store will have live music, refreshments and door prizes.
Jessie Lynn Band
performs Friday
The Jessie Lynn Band will be featured on the Town Green at Russell Crossroads. In addition to the music, enjoy lawn games and fellowship with family and friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cow Patty Bingo
at RHS Saturday
The Reeltown High School Quarterback club is sponsoring Cow Patty Bingo at the school’s baseball field. Proceeds will benefit the RHS Quarterback Club and concessions will be sold.
Farmer’s Market
Saturday downtown
Main Street Alexander City will host its weekly farmers market with local vendors in the Broad Street Plaza. The market’s last Saturday is Sept. 28.
Clean the
streets Saturday
The Clean Community Partnership needs volunteers to help clean up Alex City’s streets Saturday. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at Broad Street Plaza for supplies and assignments.