As temperatures rise, so does boat traffic on lakes and rivers.
As boating traffic increases, so do the chances of a mishap. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Marine Patrol Sr. Trooper Jonathan Walker offered a few tips to make boating safer and more enjoyable for the Memorial Day weekend and summer.
“We are really stressing boater safety and boater courtesy, not just for other boats but property owners by watching your wake,” Walker said. “If you are going to be skiing, tubing, wakeboarding or anything like that, try to stay out of the smaller sloughs and respect the property. Other boats need to stay away from those boats who are towing skiers, tubes and wake boarders.”
Walker said alcohol has a different effect on the human body when consumed outdoors exposed to the sun.
“Three drinks out here on the water is about equivalent to nine drinks,” Walker said. “With the heat, you will feel the alcohol a lot quicker than if you were inside. If you are going to be operating a boat or think you are going to be operating a boat, just stay away from the alcohol.”
While a boat is underway, all persons in the boat must be inside the gunwale.
“If you are riding in a boat, once the vessel is in motion, everyone’s hips should be inside and below the gunwale,” Walker said. “There is no riding on the gunwale or bow. There is no riding on the back vessels even though they may have the seats and beds back there.”
Walker said children under the age of eight are required to wear a Coast Guard approved life vest at all times on a boat. Walker said boat operators should be familiar with the safety equipment that is required to be on board and share it with others.
“Whoever the boat owner or operator is needs to make sure everyone knows where a fire extinguisher is and knows where the Type IV throwable is and especially knows where their life jacket is going to be,” Walker said. “That way in case of an emergency, you are not saying, ‘Where is the life jacket or fire extinguisher?’ Everyone knows where everything is at.”
Kill switches are required to be attached to the boat operator of any vessel under 26-feet. That way if the operator leaves the area to operate the boat, the boat stops and doesn’t continue on. Walker also suggests new boating operators take a break during the heavy traffic of Memorial Day weekend.
“If you are new at boating and operating a boat, going out on a holiday weekend is not the best of times to learn how to drive a boat,” Walker said. “Probably best to wait until after the holiday, once traffic is down.”
Those aren’t the only suggestions Walker has.
“With the amount of traffic we have on holidays, people who are going to be kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing, we stress wearing PFDs and Coast Guard approved lifejackets,” Walker said. “The competitive ski jackets are not Coast Guard approved. We highly stress that life jackets need to be on due to traffic on the water.”
Unlike automobile traffic where many drivers are on the way to or from work, Walker said boat operators should slow down.
“The water isn’t going anywhere, take your time,” Walker said. “You have all weekend to enjoy it. Once you get on the water, don’t get in a hurry to go anywhere. You are not going to be late for work here. Enjoy the water; enjoy the weather. Just take your time and slow down a little bit.”