Santa is known to give children what they want for Christmas. The jolly man granted kindergartener Kennedi Tuck with a special wish this week.
Tuck told Santa getting to see her sister Amelia Blakely— a U.S. Marine who has been deployed for nearly a year — would make for the best Christmas present.
Santa visited with children in Jim Pearson Elementary School teacher Rachel Latham’s class, and as Tuck shared her wish list, her sister Blakely arrived.
Blakely and Tuck’s mother Miranda Wyckoff set up the surprise with Latham.
“Right before I got there (Tuck) was telling Santa Claus, ‘The only thing I want for Christmas is my sister,’” Blakely said. “I was excited to go home. I told (my family) I was going somewhere else and I wouldn’t be able to make it home. She was the main one I surprised.”
Blakely joined the Marine Corps after graduating from Benjamin Russell in 2018 and has been stationed in Camp Pendleton, California, for eight months. Blakely, who serves as a motor vehicle operator, joined the Marines because she thinks it’s the best military branch.
When Blakely left home, Tuck felt sad. So the surprise of a visit was special.
“She was very hurt that I left,” Blakely said. “We’re really close. I’m not around as much as I used to be. In my last year of school she was always around so she took it hard (when I left).”
Every time the two sisters talk on the phone Tuck asks Blakely when she will be home.
Tuck was very surprised her sister showed up at Jim Pearson and plans on playing with her throughout the holidays. Now that her sister is back, Tuck is adding dolls to her wish list.
Blakely said they will visit and eat with family in Sylacauga on Christmas. The family also does a present giveaway every day in December.
Tuck will get lots of quality time with her sister as Blakely is staying in the area through Jan. 3.
“It feels good seeing everybody excited to see me and everybody having fun,” Blakely said.