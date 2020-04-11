As the weather warms up and the days start creeping toward summer, more people are headed to Lake Martin to go boating and do other recreational activity. With Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order, families are looking for ways to abide by the rules but still get some fresh air and avoid cabin fever.
Marinas around the lake are taking precautions to keep customers and employees safe but finding ways to still serve people wanting to get out. Russell Marine president Dave Commander hopes boaters abide by the rules if they want to enjoy the water.
“Stay safe and don’t raft up with other boats,” Commander said. “The land (Russell Lands) owns where people tend to raft up, we put out ‘no trespassing’ signs. The best thing to do is go out with your small group and anchor in a slough somewhere if you want to stop and swim.”
Russell marinas’ retail showrooms are closed to the public but are offering curbside or dockside delivery for any necessary items.
“If someone would like something from the ship store, pro shop, just talk to one of our dockhands and we can get it,” Commander said. “Or call the number and someone can bring that item out.”
The gas docks remain fully staffed and employees are wearing gloves and masks. Commander asks people remain in their boats and let the dockhands pump the gas.
“We want to take every safety precaution and ask that they let the dockhands pump gas for them and stay safe in the boat,” Commander said. “The docks are small and it’s hard to stand 6 feet apart.”
The 24-hour pumps at Kowaliga and The Ridge marinas will remain open for non-business hours and disinfectant and gloves will be available for anyone who uses them.
The service department and sales team are available only by appointment at Russell Marine locations. Commander asks those interested in purchasing or repairing a watercraft to call and set up a time.
“Our service department is open but closed to the public,” Commander said. “It’s fairly safe with one person per bay, which puts a lot of distance between individuals.”
For boat owners who store their vessels at Kowaliga, The Ridge or River North marinas, they can use the SpeedyDock app to have their boats ready for use.
“Just pull up the app and tell it you’d like to have your boat ready,” Commander said. “Boaters can signify if they want ice or gas in the boat and we’ll send a note back telling them what dock they can pick up it up at.”
The same goes for when customers are bringing their boats back in for storage.
“It’s a way to communicate back and forth with our customers,” Commander said. “It works great. Our forklift drivers have iPads and the message goes straight to the receptionist and to them.”
Russell Marine is temporarily cutting out its rental services because Commander feels it’s too risky to get boats completely disinfected well enough in between uses.
“There are so many touch points, it’s hard to disinfect,” he said.
For those that do want to rent, Lakeside Marina is still open for rentals but limiting eight people on a boat.
“We’re trying to follow guidelines and social distance,” Lakeside Marina manager Lori Little said. “We’re only trying to keep eight people in the store at one time and limit who goes in and out.”
Still having access to the public, Lakeside has a crew that sanitizes coolers, doorknobs, etc., every 30 minutes. There is hand sanitizer on the counters for customers and plastic bags available to swipe credit cards without having to touch the keypad.
“Everything we have, we’re still going; we’re still open,” Little said. “But our main concern is keeping customers and employees safe.”
Singleton Marine hasn’t enforced as strict guidelines as Russell Marine but is still taking safeguards, following state-ordered mandates.
“We’ve got signs posted that enforce social distancing,” Singleton Marine manager’s assistant Jennifer Shockley said. “It’s listed that while boating here, only boat with people in your family or immediate household; do not call everyone up and pile into one boat.”
When customers call to have their boats ready, they are left at the courtesy docks so there is not personal interaction. The wake shop is open but limiting the number of people inside and the showroom is limited. There’s a sign stopping anyone interested in entering the showroom to call and an employee will come out.
Blue Creek and Parker Creek marinas have 24-hour gas pumps available and dockhands will be on site to help fuel boats during the weekends.
“When they go to get fuel, we ask customers to move to the front of the boat or get off and stand somewhere 6 feet away,” Shockley said.
Employees at all Singleton Marine locations are reminding boaters they cannot raft up together or beach on any of the lands.
“Keep in mind these limitations and I tell people we have marine police out there to enforce and monitor these things,” Shockley said. “We’re informing everyone of the curfews in place as well. We want to maintain this and stay open to provide this service but if people are abusing it, it can be taken away.”