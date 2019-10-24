Shoppers knew they were nearing Halloween when pumpkins were being sold near the end of Alexander City’s Farmers Market season. Vendors Emily and Ricky Mann have no more pumpkins for the season but grew plenty for their first time at the market.
The Manns have three pumpkins left decorated on their front porch.
“This was the first year we ever planted pumpkins,” Emily Mann said. “We’re going to have to try our hands at growing pumpkins next year.”
Ricky said they planted the pumpkins on land where they hadn’t ever grown produce before and they had bigger results than expected.
The Manns have lived on a farm in Alexander City since 1994. Originally 160 acres, they purchased an additional 20 acres in 1997.
“We’ve always had a few small gardens but over the past few years the gardens got a little bit bigger,” Emily Mann said.
They originally tried having livestock such as cows, goats, emus and hogs before doing only produce. Emily started turning her attention to the farm after retiring from Auburn University in August 2018.
After retiring, they decided to sell their produce at the local farmers market. The Manns sold squash, green beans, peas, sweet corn, Chinese long beans, tomatoes, okra and pumpkins.
“We could have had more vegetables longer at the farmers market if we had more rain but so many things played out sooner than they would have because we didn’t have any water,” Emily Mann said.
Ricky Mann said deer ate the rest of their peas in addition to the drought.
Although the summer’s drought affected the crops, the Manns built a hoop house to start their growing season earlier and extend its length. Broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes and turnip greens are being grown in the hoop house.
Sheep are the only livestock on the farm. The Manns sell the sheep at auctions.
“They don’t have wool on them but they shed their winter coat,” Emily Mann said. “We’ve sold several at auctions. It’s nice to have lamb; you usually don’t get that much.”
The farm has 20 sheep and has gone through two lambing seasons and is preparing for the next one.
“This past year (lambing season) was much better so we’re hoping we can also use that as a way to generate income too,” Emily Mann said. “The kids love the lambs.”
The farm also has dogs and ducks.
Ricky Mann grew up on a farm in Coosa County and still farms while sometimes working on jobs such as installing a pool.
“Even when we lived in town we had a garden,” Emily Mann said. “He’s the one who has a green thumb.”
The Manns lived in a subdivision but moved to the farm when their two sons were in eighth and ninth grades.
“We like being out in the country,” Emily said. “On the Fourth of July we’d always have a big Fourth of July blowout.”
Emily Mann said it takes a lot of time to till the gardens and plant them, but Ricky owns three tractors to help with most farming tasks.
“We have plenty of machinery to help us out but it takes a lot of time, that’s why we really didn’t do this as large as we do until now after I retired and he didn’t work full time,” Emily Mann said.
Emily Mann said she likes planting vegetables she eats and having an abundance of it.
“We enjoy being outside and doing things on the farm,” Emily Mann said. “To say the least the vegetables taste a lot better than they do if you buy them at the store. (Farming is) in (Ricky’s) blood and I like it too.”