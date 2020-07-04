A man drowned in Lake Martin on Friday.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol Lt. Mark Fuller, a 24-year-old man drowned just off Kowaliga Bay.
Fuller confirmed the victim went underneath the water's surface and never came back up. His body was recovered shortly after.
No more information is available at this time.
Officials remind boaters to be safe
As a general reminder, marine patrol and partnering agencies encourage boaters to be safe this holiday weekend and do everything possible to prevent accidents.
“By increasing our presence and working with partner agencies, we hope to deter anyone from causing an accident this holiday weekend," WFF Law Enforcement Section's Sgt. Vance Wood said. "Please be sure to have a designated boat operator and wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket anytime you are on the water. We also encourage you to continue following social distancing guidelines, file a float plan and watch out for other boaters during your time afloat.”