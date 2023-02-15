Affinity Drive
A structure fire occurred last week on Affinity Drive, which looks to a hunting camp. One man died in the fire. Affinity Drive is located just off Rock Springs Road in Jacksons Gap. 

Local and state officials are investigating a fatal structure fire that occurred last week, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

