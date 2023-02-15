Local and state officials are investigating a fatal structure fire that occurred last week, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office receiveda 911 callThursday, Feb. 9, atapproximately midnight, inreference to a structure fire on Affinity Drive in the 5400 block of Rock Springs Road in Jacksons Gap.
Volunteer Fire Departments from Jacksons Gap, Dadeville and Eagle Creek were dispatched to the scene.
Upon investigation, it was determined that a 70-year-old male who was in the structure had died as a result of the fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science for an autopsy.
Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox confirmed the fatality and said the victim was declared deceased at the scene. Knox said a cause of death has yet to be determined.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal Office.
