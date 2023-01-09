STOCK - cuffs and fingerprint

A man serving time for a 1989 murder in Camp Hill will remain behind bars after Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied a request for parole for the man.

Kenny Wayne Ford

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

