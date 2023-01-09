A man serving time for a 1989 murder in Camp Hill will remain behind bars after Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied a request for parole for the man.
Kenny Wayne Ford was one of 32 individuals with requests for parole denied on Jan. 3, 2023. The victim’s mother spoke against the parole request and Ford’s brother spoke in favor. The board voted to deny parole and approved a reset date of January 2028.
Ford plead guilty to the murder of 19-year-old Willis Woody on June 24, 1991. The murder took place on Jan. 17, 1989, when Ford shot Woody at 381 Andrews Street in Camp Hill, according to reporting from The Outlook on June 25, 1991.
According to circuit court records, Ford appeared outside the residence where Woody was staying with Ford’s former girlfriend around 11:30 p.m., the night of the murder. Ford first let air out of the former girlfriend’s tires and then forced himself into the home at around midnight, reportedly saying that he was going to kill Woody. The former girlfriend hid in a bedroom and Woody took out a .22-caliber rifle that belonged to Ford’s former girlfriend.
Ford forced his way into the bedroom and reportedly attempted to cut the woman. Woody attempted to escape from a window.
Ford confronted Woody outside the home and a struggle ensued over the rifle in Woody’s possession. After threatening Woody with a knife, Ford obtained control of the gun and began shooting at Woody, according to court records.
Ford ran away from the scene and left Woody lying at the corner of the house. Woody was taken to East Alabama Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Woody received one gunshot to the left temple, according to one of Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences’ then-medical examiner Allan Stilwell.
Both Woody and Ford were residents of Camp Hill when the incident took place. Ford was originally charged with capital murder but plead guilty to a lesser charge of murder and a charge for burglary in the second degree.
Ford was sentenced to life in prison for the murder conviction and 10 years for the burglary conviction.
