Alexander City police are investigating the death of a man who caught fire at a residence late Thursday afternoon.
Police chief Jay Turner verified the fatality and said authorities are treating it as a death investigation, not a criminal matter.
“If we need to upgrade it, we will,” Turner said. “The preliminary information we have is this person was burning debris or trash, caught fire and was killed.”
One woman raced up to the scene in a vehicle, ran out and collapsed in sobs before being comforted by police and taken inside the Lindsey Road home.
Police concentrated around a shed behind the house and unfurled yellow crime tape around the scene. The Alexander City Fire Department and firemedics also responded to the incident that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. The county coroner was en route to the scene Thursday evening.