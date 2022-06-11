Mamie's Place Children's Library launched the library’s 2022 Summer Reading Kick-off onMonday, June 6, which featured live-theatrical performances and games for the nearly 100 children in attendance.
Library Director Amy Huff welcomed readers of all ages to the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex earlier this week as part of the library's “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading initiative.
Mamie’s Place Children Library has held a summer reading program since 1964 as a method to promote childhood literacy, and this year, the library is encouraging additional participants with an online reading challenge as well as numerous in-person events throughout the summer.
Huff’s opening remarks addressed the attendees, and focused on the importance of regularly readingfor healthy childhood development.
“The more you read, the smarter you will grow and the stronger your voice when speaking your mind or making a choice,” Huff said.
Huff added that libraries serve a key role in helping young people develop strong speaking and writing skills.
Sophie Bishop, one of the library’s frequent guests,elaborated on that point and recalled how she had developed a passion for reading while visitingMamie's PlaceLibrary.
“Once you find the right book, you will want to read even more than that. You can get lost in a good book. Reading can take you to a different time and place,” Bishop said.
According to Bishop, the recommended daily reading amount for children is just 15 to 30 minutes, but from her experience regular reading can open a door of possibilities.
Bishop has a particular interest in America’s35th president, John F. Kenndy, and utilized the library’s resources to write a speech on the president for the 4-H Junior Informative Public Speaking Contest.
Her speech won first place at both the contest's county and regional-levels, which Bishop largely attributes to the library's assistance.
“I got all my information from the library, reading books they had to offer, and it all got started with just one book. So, go take some time to check-out some books and see the librarians who do so much for the children of this community,” she said.
Library Director Amy Huff concluded the event by bringing some books off the page and partnering withBright Star Touring Theatre for a live performance of Treasure Island.
Huff noted the library will be hosting many fun and educational activities as part of the reading program throughout the summer.