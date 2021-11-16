Adelia M. Russell Library and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library partnered with Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) for a Veterans Day project, to delivering letters to Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City.
The impetus for the project, according to Adelia M. Russell Library, was to let veterans know how much their service to the country is appreciated. Individuals could generate their own letters or use one of the templates provided by the libraries to express their personal thanks to a veteran. The deadline for submissions was set at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10, after which the letters were delivered to residents at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home.
The response was excellent, the library reports.
"We received hundreds of thank-you letters from individuals, churches, schools and daycares —Woody Woodpecker Learning Center, Horseshoe Bend School and Veritas Lake Martin Christian School to name a few," Mamie's Place library assistant Melissa Finley said.
Whether the amount of responses reflects families personally touched by the service of a veteran or veterans or just heartfelt appreciation for those who served their country, it is comforting to realize the number of individuals who participated in this most worthwhile project, Adelia M. Russell Library stated.
DPAA, a Dept. of Defense Agency for past prisoners of war or soldiers who were missing in action, has an information video that can be found on the Adelia M. Russell Library Facebook page.