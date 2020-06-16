Registration opened Monday for Mamie’s Place Children’s Library summer reading challenge themed “Imagine Your Story.”
Due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, the reading program, which runs now through Aug. 7, will be held mostly virtually using a site called Beanstack.
“We’ve been partnering with other libraries to see what they were going to do and Beanstack kept popping up,” library director Amy Huff said. “Other libraries have been utilizing it for these types of programs and it’s a way kids can earn badges and gain incentives to encourage kids to keep reading through the summer.”
Huff felt Beanstack was the perfect fit for the Alexander City library as it conforms to a more technology-based platform.
“Technology is such a favored thing for young people to be able to have access at their fingertips,” Huff said. “So something like this would have been implemented anyway. Beanstack is user-friendly and educational.”
Typically the summer reading program kicks off with a big celebration at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex gym but that isn’t an option this year so Huff wanted to still incorporate entertainment for the children.
“We didn’t want to kids to not have the entertainment and fun we always offer,” she said. “Entertainers will be sending links we will put on our website, Facebook and Beanstack for kids to access.”
Entertainers will include enchanted princess parties, ScienceTellers, Mahaelani’s Polynesian entertainment, Piccadilly puppets and more. For those without internet access, the computer lab at Mamie’s is available for use with limited capacity.
“Kids will get access to (some of the entertainment) when they’ve completed a chapter or a book, something like that,” Huff said. “These entertainers made it real easy and convenient for libraries to put these programs out there.”
The celebratory finale for the reading program has also been canceled but kids can pick up their participation certificates along with goodie bags Aug. 10.
Throughout the summer, Mamie’s Place will distribute various activities and take-home crafts for kids to do at home.
“These will be available for different age groups to pass out whether they’re part of the summer reading program or not,” Huff said. “We want to keep kids’ minds occupied with activities going throughout the summer. Mamie’s also been doing a story time every Wednesday on Facebook and posting little activities for kids to do.”
The last day to sign up for the summer reading challenge is July 6 and the last day to log books read is Aug. 7. Call Mamie’s at 256-234-4644 for more information.