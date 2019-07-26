Mamie’s Place Children’s Library held its summer reading finale Thursday with inflatables, train rides and Kona Ice at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Children who met or exceeded their reading goals were given a certificate and goody bag for their accomplishments. This year’s theme was “A Universe of Stories.”
Two hundred twenty-nine children registered for the program and 3,029 books were read, according to librarian Elison. Seventy-nine children total met their reading goals.
Children under 12 read 2,870 books and teenager read 159 books. Of the 24 teenagers who registered, 7 met their goals and of the 205 children under 12 who registered, 72 met their goals.
“A lot of times the summer reading programs might be the only time (children) even have access to books,” librarian Melissa Elison said. “Not every household has that luxury so it’s definitely an asset that we have in our community.”
The Tallapoosa County Crisis Center and Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters held tables at the event.
Rising third-grader Amelia Moore, 8, read 26 books during the program. Her mother, Heather Moore, said Amelia got to be part of the ScienceTellers event during the summer reading program.
“We’ve always tried to keep her reading and keep her mind fresh and we homeschool, so through the summertime I’ve tried to keep them active and the reading program was a good way to do that,” Moore said.
Four-year-old Layla Johnson’s favorite activity Thursday was riding the train. She read 18 books during the program.
“I thought it was a really good thing for her and for me and her mother to read to her and spend time with her,” her grandmother Shannon Mattox said. “She likes being read to.”
“We try to keep the community active with the work we do and we’re glad the community allows us to entertain the kids throughout the year during the summer too to help literacy in the area,” Elison said.
Misty Sims’ daughter Kennedy, 2, read 25 books during the program and enjoyed meeting her friends at the event.
“Her older siblings have always done it in the past 14 years,” Sims said. “We love the librarians; they do a great job making you feel like family and reaching all the different age groups.”
Adelia M. Russell librarian John Taylor said the library tries to cater to the community and wants feedback for more events.
“We hope (the summer reading program gets) better from year to year, and like I said, people need to talk to us,” Taylor said “If there’s something they want us to do we’ll do whatever we can to fulfill those needs because we are a big part of the community.”