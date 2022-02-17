A boat manufacturer closed on its acquisition of Coosa County plant AmTech earlier this month and has set a target for 60 new employees, according to the subsidiary's general manager.
Malibu Boats, based in Loudon, Tennessee, had relied on AmTech's wiring harnesses — a cluster of electrical cables that powers the various parts of a vehicle — for six years before deciding to purchase the facility just outside Alexander City limits.
According to CEO Jack Springer, the unassuming bundles of cables have been especially difficult to source over the past nine months, which led to the decision to buy AmTech. The plant now exists under a new subsidiary, Malibu Electronics.
"As we bring this Alabama based manufacturing operation in-house, we will be better positioned to control our own destiny and alleviate supply constraints in the near term," Springer told investors in Malibu Boats' quarterly earnings call earlier this month.
Wiring harnesses for boats were not AmTech's only product; about half the company's production went to non-marine customers, Springer also stated during the call. That half of the company has since been liquidated, but according to general manager Brad Ditchfield, no workers were laid off.
"We transitioned all those folks over to the marine side," said Ditchfield, who was sent to Alexander City by Malibu Boats.
Meanwhile, Malibu Electronics will be hiring throughout the year, growing its current 120-employee workforce to about 180, Ditchfield said. His goal is five to six new hires per week.
AmTech, a private business that was once family-owned, was registered in 1997. Ditchfield said the previous ownership had been struggling with supply constraints, employee turnover and a "change in personal interests at the ownership level" and sought financial help from Malibu, which as of last year had purchased 60 percent of its wiring harnesses from AmTech. After accepting price increases and sending personnel and a "significant cash infusion," the boat manufacturer ultimately bought its key supplier rather than risking its closure.
Since then, Ditchfield said, Malibu has invested $1 million in the plant's development and $1.5 million in employee pay, with a new starting wage of $13. Previous starting wages ran between $8 and $10 an hour.
"I think, no, I know, Malibu Electronics is going to be better for the employees than previous ownership ever was," longtime employee Sandra White said. "I wish some of the previous employees could be here to experience these changes."
Malibu Boats will retain its other wiring harness suppliers but still plans to grow its new subsidiary's production, while integrating other electronic products not yet produced there.
"The marine marketplace continues to grow and we need more capacity," Ditchfield said.
Malibu Boats was founded in 1982 and is currently the largest manufacturer of waterskiing and wakeboarding tow boats, according to its website, with plants in Tennessee, California and New South Wales, Australia.
After six months in Alexander City, Ditchfield said he has yet to spend time on Lake Martin, but "I've seen a dozen [Malibu Boats] driving on roadways," he said.