Teachers go to great lengths to teach lessons to their students in an engaging way.
For Dadeville High School math teacher Sujindren Selvanayagam, he sometimes speaks another language just to grab his students’ attention.
Selvanayagam’s students will ask him to say something in Malaysian and use online translation tools to see if he’s lying.
“I can actually speak it but they wouldn’t know if I didn’t,” Selvanayagam said.
Originally from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and now a naturalized citizen, Selvanayagam moved with his family to Kentucky when he was 15 after his mother married a U.S. Navy veteran. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen last year.
Selvanayagam began his teaching career at Dadeville four years ago and currently teaches eighth-grade math and Algebra 2. He planned on getting his master’s degree in Alabama and decided to look for jobs around the state when Dadeville offered him one.
Selvanayagam enjoys the students’ respectfulness and the welcoming faculty.
“The students make it fun; they’re great personalities,” Selvanayagam said. “I’m not going to get up and leave now that they have given me this opportunity in the first place. There’s no reason to leave. Everything is good right now.”
Selvanayagam also appreciates the students’ support. Selvanayagam had anxiety at the beginning of this school year but he realized he was being supported when a student he didn’t really know well gave him a note of encouragement.
“I know it helped me so much get through with what I was (dealing with),” Selvanayagam said. “It just gave me a new outlook on what students are really capable of doing because sometimes we don’t think they realize (their impact); we take them for granted. They do really care; they just might not know how to show it sometimes.”
He originally majored in mechanical engineering at the University of Kentucky, but switched after taking a career test that showed he liked working with children. He decided to teach math because he enjoys the subject.
Selvanayagam helps sponsor prom and is on a leadership team that makes changes around the school. He also goes to extra lengths to help students by staying late to tutor students, according to Dadeville High School principal Chris Hand.
“He’s very thorough and works well with the kids and stays with them after school if they need extra help,” Hand said. “He does overall a great job.”