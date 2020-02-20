Ed Allen was a happy camper Wednesday morning.
The Betty Carol Graham Technology Center was filled with students and employers, most of whom take part in the Benjamin Russell cooperative education program Allen oversees, to share in Allen’s excitement. Others were wanting to see what the co-op program is all about.
Allen is happy because the program is growing.
“We had 57 students when we started a few years ago,” Allen said. “We have grown tremendously in the last four years. Today we have 127 students in the program.”
Allen said the idea of the co-op is providing paid work-based experiences in licensed enterprises that typically cannot be obtained in a classroom. Plus Allen said some students find they might not be as interested in a career field along the way and cab change course before making an investment in tuition.
The program is helping to build a workforce.
“Being in the co-op program and showing people you can manage your time between school and work is huge,” Allen said. “A lot of people can’t do that. They work 20 to 25 hours a week, keep up grades and get a scholarship.”
Currently about 30% of the students in the co-op work in food service; 20% work in retail; 25% in the service industry and 25% in manufacturing.
Allen said last year’s breakfast attracted a new industry to the list – Russell Brands.
Allen said following last year’s breakfast, students toured the Russell Brands facility and it currently has more than 10 BRHS students working there.
Allen said the program consists of BRHS 11th- and 12th- graders who have good grades, good attendance and good discipline. And it has been successful.
“Last year we had 112 students work 62,890 hours,” Allen said. “They made $534,565. That money turns over seven times in the community making for an economic impact of $3,741,955 here in Alexander City.”
Allen said some the 11th- and 12th- graders at the breakfast Wednesday will be tomorrow’s business leaders.
“We are building a workforce for our community,” Allen said. “We will look a few years from now and some of these students will be business owners.”