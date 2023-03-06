The Polar Plunge is a time-honored Lake Martin tradition, but the fun annual event is making a splash in more ways than one.
Hundreds gathered January 14 at Kowaliga Restaurant to plunge into the new year during the 2023 Lake Martin Young Professionals Polar Plunge. However, according to Liz Holland, with the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, participants who either took the plunge or watched from the shoreline actually benefited the lake.
According to Holland, the Lake Martin Young Professionals is a program sponsored through the chamber, and since 2016, it has raised money from the event, largely from ticket sales, in support of the Lake Martin Resource Association.
“Strictly all profits and proceeds go directly to LMRA,” Holland said. “It'll go to benefiting basically what I like to say is lighting up the lake, and making sure that they have lift buoys for safety,” she said.
In fact, over the past seven years, she said the young professionals have collected more than $20,000 for LMRA.
2023 was no exception, either, and Holland said the event raised $4,824 this January. Overall, Holland described the event as one of the chamber’s most unique traditions.
“The cool thing about polar plunge is it's a little bit different than our other events in that it brings a different crowd, and more than just our local community but our community around the lake as well,” she said. “Everyone there is always super kind, and we have a really good crowd every year.”
The chamber will host a check presentation March 24, during which the 2023 funds will be donated to LMRA board members.
