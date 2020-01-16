The Lake Martin wine glasses, homemade foods, Auburn and Alabama candles and decorated T-shirts Makers Market on Main has been known for will be no more. The Main Street business announced Monday on Facebook it is permanently closing 2 p.m. Saturday.
Owner Barbara Thompson said it was time to close the store and she has some unspecified opportunities approaching.
“We’ve had good community support and wish we could stay but it’s time to go to the next chapter in life,” Thompson said.
Thompson bought the store from Elizabeth Roberts in January 2018. She said in a previous interview she bought the store to take part in the “new entrepreneurial vibe.”
Thompson said she considered closing the business for the last few months and tried to sell it but did not receive any interest.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” Thompson said. “It’s been on the backburner.”
Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said a new business will move into the building but could not give any more details.
“(Makers Market) was a great asset to our downtown area,” Jeffcoat said. “We hate to have a business close, but in 2019 we had 11 new businesses open in downtown and only one closed.”
Vendors are taking their items from the store but there is also a closing sale now through Saturday. The fixtures are also for sale.
“We’re selling everything,” Thompson said. “I hope it goes good and I hope everything sells.”
Thompson is donating any remaining merchandise to Children’s Harbor Treasures and Thrift Store.
Thompson said she is grateful for all the support she’s received for the last two years.
“(Roberts and I have) done this for about five years now and it’s time to go on to a new adventure,” Thompson said. “I wish everybody downtown the best of luck. Alex City is growing and thriving and now I can come shop in downtown.”
Makers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.