MainStreet Family Care is offering $60 visits for patients with no insurance for the month of April. This cost includes all routine, in-house labs, x-rays and procedures.
“We know Alabamians are falling on especially hard times,” MainStreet Family Care said in a press release. “We understand that reduced work hours and unemployment mean more families without insurance coverage. MainStreet Family Care has always been committed to making healthcare accessible and affordable.”
Patients can walk in at any time and notify the employee at the front desk to receive this offer.
COVID-19 testing is not included in this offer since the tests are sent to an outside lab. For further questions, email info@mainstreetfamilycare.com.