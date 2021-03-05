After coming up short nearly 1,500 second doses, MainStreet Family Care is expecting its next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to arrive Wednesday, two days before the window closes for those patients to receive their second shot.
Last week, the healthcare provider ran out of vaccine doses at all of its Alabama and Georgia clinics but Pelham, where only second doses are being given, chief sales and marketing officer Betsy Stewart said. The shortage meant cancelling the appointments of just 1,400-1,500 patients about to receive their second doses at the four-week mark.
About 600 of those patients found appointments elsewhere, Stewart said, leaving 839 still in need of a second dose.
On Friday, MainStreet received word from Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) that it will receive 1,000 doses Wednesday, March 10. Stewart said that leaves two days for those 839 patients to get their second shot, which must be given in a four- to six-week window according to CDC guidelines.
"We're working over the weekend to try to set everything up for success," Stewart said.
Stewart said MainStreet will be sending texts to the 839 patients to schedule appointments for late next week.
"We're confident we're going to have enough supply to get to everybody," she said.
Stewart said the shortage was due to a "number of reasons," including weather-related shipment delays and logistical hiccups like some vials containing 11 doses instead of 10, causing the clinic to have to puncture a second vial when that patient comes in for his or her second shot. Once a vial is punctured, Moderna vaccine doses must be used within six hours before they expire. Other times patients don't show up for their second dose or postpone their appointments, Stewart said, causing the clinic to have to administer it as a first dose on someone else before that dose expires. In four weeks, that patient must also receive a second dose without any second dose allotted.
"It's this chain reaction of taking other peoples' doses," Stewart said.
Stewart said MainStreet has been in communication with ADPH every day the past two weeks.
As for the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Stewart said she did not know when it would be distributed by the state but that MainStreet was "very interested" in the single-dose vaccine.
"As much fun as it is managing second doses, we'd be very interested in having a one-dose solution," she said.
MainStreet Family Care began vaccine roll-out at all clinics including Alexander City's in late December. The company has vaccinated 18,000 Alabamians so far, Stewart said.