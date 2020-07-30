With such positive feedback for Phase 1 of Main Street Alexander City’s lighting project, director Stacey Jeffcoat is now pursuing Phase 2 to increase the ambiance and safety of downtown.
Jeffcoat launched a Facebook fundraiser Monday to raise donations for the second part of the project and has already received close to $2,000 of the $5,000 goal in a mere three days.
“The response has been tremendous,” Jeffcoat said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s $5 or $10, it all adds up.”
There have been a number of small donations made, which are just as helpful and also create community pride.
“I think people like feeling like they’re vested in downtown projects and having a hand in their success,” Jeffcoat said. “It doesn’t have to be a big donation to make a difference.”
Of course donations of any size are welcomed and some businesses or individuals have reached out to Jeffcoat to offer funds directly, just not through the Facebook Donate page.
Last October, Main Street completed Phase 1 of its lighting project, which included permanent year-round lighting in the trees at the roundabout, at Broad Street Plaza and down Main and Calhoun streets. It also included up-lighting in Strand Park.
“Last year people were really excited about it,” Jeffcoat said. “It makes our downtown look beautiful and I think people like the ambiance. Studies show with lighting, people are likely to linger longer and feel safer.”
Phase 2 will be bistro lighting in the parking lot behind the Main Street office, bistro lighting on the top part of the alleyway in between Ocie & Belle’s and Unlimited Designs and bistro lighting in the top section of Strand Park.
The Lake Martin Young Professionals installed some temporary lighting this season in the park for Strand Sessions and Jeffcoat felt having that added décor would be beneficial year round.
“What this will do is create event spaces as well as offer a safety feature on that side of town,” Jeffcoat said.
To donate to the cause, visit the Main Street Alexander City Facebook page.