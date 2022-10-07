The Great Pumpkin Patch’s grand return to Alexander City ended this week with several pumpkins smashed in an act of alleged vandalism. 

Pumpkins are scattered throughout Strand Park for the start of The Great Pumpkin Patch.
Many pumpkins were cracked open or completely smashed to pieces. 

