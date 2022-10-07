The Great Pumpkin Patch’s grand return to Alexander City ended this week with several pumpkins smashed in an act of alleged vandalism.
Earlier this week, the nonprofit organization Main Street Alexander City arranged 1,000 pumpkins throughout Strand Park in celebration of the pending fall season. However, Stacey Jeffcoat, executive director of Main Street, noted that the festivities were dampened when the organization’s volunteers observed local youth smashing pumpkins and inflicting property damage around Strand Park.
“There has been an ongoing problem with disruptive behavior in businesses and destroying property. Every day I've cleaned up smashed pumpkins, so it's ongoing, but [Wednesday,] it was just really on a larger scale,” she said.
According to Jeffcoat, among the property damage that occurred Wednesday included over 30 destroyed pumpkins as well as several broken tables and chairs that the nonprofit recently purchased for Strand Park.
Jeffcoat added that the vandalism has been persistent since the Pumpkin Patch debuted Oct. 3, but described Wednesday as the tipping point in terms of delinquent behavior.
“This is destroying property and the property of a nonprofit that is trying to raise money to enable us to continue to do good things for the community,” she said.
Main Street pioneered the Pumpkin Patch three years ago as a fundraiser to revitalize downtown Alexander City. With the vandalism, Jeffcoat explained that the criminal acts hinder their ability to serve the community.
“All the money that we raise goes right back into downtown, whether it's the beautification events or promoting our businesses, and so it has impacted us,” she said.
In addition to the damage to the Pumpkin Patch, Jeffcoat has received additional reports of students breaking umbrellas in the plaza on Broad Street and inflicting property damage to downtown business, and said that the criminal acts have become so severe that businesses close when school dismissal occurs during weekdays now.
“Middle school students downtown have been a challenge not only for Main Street but for the merchants. Some businesses actually close during the time the children get out so they don't have them in their place of business,” she said.
In response, Jeffcoat said that Main Street will install security cameras around the park and will press criminal charges if they discover individuals committing future acts of vandalism. Police will also now patrol the Pumpkin Patch, according to Jeffcoat.
“We are trying to work with the school system and the Alex City Police Department to come up with a plan going forward for the middle school students,” she said. "The last thing we want to have to do is call the police on somebody's child, but we're coming to a point where somebody has to be accountable for the financial strain that they're putting on us.”
As a mother herself, Jeffcoat hopes raising awareness about the issue will encourage fellow parents to instill good behavior into their children.
“I hope with this public awareness that parents will talk to their kids, and encourage them to behave properly. I am not blaming parents because they can't be with the kids all the time, but this does open an opportunity for dialogue,” she said.