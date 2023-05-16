An organization announced Monday a proposal for addressing two empty buildings downtown — demolishing them.
Main Street Alexander City, a nonprofit that promotes downtown, requested community leaders tear down the old city hall and police station during an Alexander City City Council work session meeting.
Michelle West, the organization’s executive director, said the city attempted on several occasions to find a purpose for the two empty buildings, but has yet to receive any acceptable proposals.
As such, she described demolition as a beneficial alternative for downtown given the immense investment required to renovate the buildings — $2 million for each individual structure — and the safety risk of their ongoing dilapidation.
“It could take a very long time before someone will be willing to take on the project, and with respect to the history of the buildings, their current condition is devaluing our downtown and they are increasing in danger as they continue to decline,” West said.
With the decision, West said city leaders could carve a way for something new — a performing arts center.
Main Street board president JoAnna Banks then spoke and described the land occupying the two old buildings as valuable space given the property’s size and said a performing arts center could promote a positive economic impact for downtown and the community.
“It's the largest parcel of land in our district and for it to sit idle, and to have buildings that are deteriorating for the foreseeable future is just wrong,” she said. “Not only would it support the local artists, but it would also afford the opportunity for our citizens to host wedding receptions, high school reunions and birthday parties.”
Furthermore, Main Street expects such a venue would increase downtown foot traffic, which benefits merchants and restaurants.
To that end, Banks requested the city’s historic preservation commission approve demolition of the buildings.
“Main Street is a proponent of historic preservation,” Banks said. “That is one of our founding cornerstones, but unfortunately, sometimes you cannot save a building. We feel like it's time to address the issue and then we can really start to move on proposals of ideas and developments for that property.”
According to Banks, a group composed of city and community members dedicated the prior year and a half to exploring the venture.
Council members listened to the prospal during the work session, but announced no resolution regarding the proposal during the regular council meeting later Monday.