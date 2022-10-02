As the leaves begin to turn from green to orange, The Great Pumpkin Patch returns to Strand Park.
Beginning Oct. 3, Main Street Alexander City will open the pumpkin patch Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 29. Stacey Jeffcoat, executive director of Main Street, said about 1,000 pumpkins are unloaded from a semi-truck into the park for this event.
“The pumpkins are grown on a Navajo Indian Reservation in New Mexico and it's an organization that only provides pumpkins to nonprofits and organizations and churches,” she said.
As Main Street is a nonprofit focused on promoting the downtown community, part of the proceeds goes to it and another portion to the organization for providing the pumpkins. Jeffcoat said last year they sold 800 to 900 pumpkins and the busiest time for the patch is the afternoons, when the kids are out of school and the parents are off of work.
“We're always looking for volunteers to help work the pumpkin patch and invite the community to come out and take pictures and bring the kids to enjoy the pumpkin patch,” Jeffcoat said.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Now that the pumpkin patch is in its third year, Jeffcoat said people start messaging on Facebook in anticipation of the event.
“People look forward to it. People start emailing, messaging on Facebook, probably in September, wanting to know ‘when the pumpkins are arriving?’ And if you've never seen an 18-Wheeler full of pumpkins, it's an experience,” Jeffcoat said.
The Great Pumpkin Patch is filled with an arrangement of pumpkin sizes and they accept cash, card and Venmo.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.