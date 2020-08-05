A project to help curate Alexander City as a visitor destination and to foster connections between downtown and other community assets, wayfinding signage was installed in seven different locations by Main Street Alexander City.
The 36-inch by 42-inch wide polymetal color signs are in line with Alexander City’s fresh branding scheme and include directional arrows on some and mileage to downtown noted on others.
“This is an important element for us because it directs people off U.S. Highway 280 to downtown, which promotes our businesses,” Main Street executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said. “We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time as our old signs are outdated but we were waiting on our branding to be complete.”
The new signs by Sign Source are being installed at various routes that enter downtown and impact high-traffic corridors. They have a whole new look that is cohesive with branding throughout Alexander City.
“We painted all the poles black to keep with the look of downtown to match light poles and decorative iron work,” Jeffcoat said.
Along with the wayfinding signs, a new “Welcome to Downtown” sign will be installed at the split of Cherokee Road between Church and Madison streets.
This project was a recommendation of Main Street Alabama’s Resource Refresh team that visited Alexander City in April 2019 for a full evaluation and proposed improvement plan of the Main Street-designated community.
The team report compiled from Main Street Alabama noted wayfinding signage accomplishes multiple goals at once including promoting community destinations; eliminating sign clutter; enhance visitor asserts; reinforcing to local community the quality of life assets in the city and build community pride; and developing an attractive, consistent signage to set Alex City apart from other communities.
“Projects like this are made possible from generous donations by our community because Main Street is a 501(c)3 nonprofit,” Jeffcoat said. “We’re so appreciative of continued support and excited for the new signage. It looks great.”
The wayfinding signage is being installed on Lee Street both by Dairy Queen and by the Russell Main Office; on Washington Street right off U.S. Highway 280; two on Cherokee Road by Benjamin Russell and another by the intersection of Highway 63 and U.S. Highway 280; one at the railroad tracks of Lee and Washington streets and one on Dadeville Road.