As of Friday, all 16 Main Street Family Care locations, including Alexander City, remain open seven days a week and are offering COVID-19 testing to select patients.
With a limited supply of testing materials, Main Street Family Care will test only patients who meet one or more of the following criteria:
- International travel in the last 14 days
- Close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19
- 50 and older and have respiratory symptoms
- Respiratory symptoms and also have an underlying medical condition or
- A written doctor’s order from your physician
There is a coronavirus hotline when calling Main Street Family Care – Alexander City at 256-414-3013. If a patient qualifies for testing and comes to the clinic, he or she should let the front desk know to be provided with a mask. Wearing a facemask is the best way to limit any transmission, according the Main Street Family Care website.
Patients who come in for testing will be tested for other types of infection first, then they will test for COVID-19 if someone is a candidate. It generally takes two to three days to get results back. In order to process the test and provide results, patients will be required to set up an online patient portal account at mainstreetfamilycare.com/primary-care.
If a larger supply of test kits become available, Main Street Family Care will post an update on its Facebook page and website. For more information, visit mainstreetfamilycare.com/coronavirus.