Main Street Alexander City’s Bingo Under the Stars has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in downtown Alexander City.
“Due to the strong possibility for rain and the number of Sun Festival events happening next week, we felt it was best to push the event until Oct. 8,” Main Street director Stacey Jeffcoat said.
The initial event, scheduled for Thursday, has received tremendous feedback, according to Jeffcoat, and only a few tables are left to reserve. This may change based on the new date. Those who have already reserved a spot should contact Jeffcoat only to cancel. Otherwise those spots will remain reserved for the new date.
There is a limit of 20 tables with no more than six people per table.
Bingo cards are $1 per card and $5 per jackpot card. There will be a cash jackpot, raffle items and door prizes.
Attendees are encouraged to order food from Jake’s or JR’s for delivery, as there will be menus and a table number on each table to do so. Ocie & Belle’s will set up a cash bar as well.
To reserve a table for Oct. 8, call Jeffcoat at 256-307-3949.