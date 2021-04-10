Regular events are returning to downtown Alexander City.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Main Street Alexander City to alter or cancel many events over the last year. But director Stacey Jeffcoat is happy to see some form of normalcy returning to downtown Alexander City this month as vaccinations continue and positive cases of the virus decline. Starting Thursday Main Street will start its Third Thursday series and the following week will see monthly Bingo every fourth Wednesday through September. And there is the farmers market starting in June.
“It is nice to be doing events again,” Jeffcoat said. “The weather is nice. I think people are ready to get out and do things. It feels good to be doing it again. We have been full speed ahead at Main Street.”
A year ago Main Street was coming up with ways to support businesses as the pandemic forced guidelines limiting customer access. Jeffcoat implemented “Take-Out Thursdays” as a response to the pandemic and a way to spotlight local restaurants. These restaurants offered specials each week, which they often sold out of, and were very successful in maintaining business during such a difficult time.
Main Street went so far as to purchase gift cards from restaurants to give away through Facebook promotions to help support local businesses during the pandemic.
Now the events will return and Jeffcoat hopes residents and shoppers will come too.
Thursday, April 15 will be the first Third Thursday for the summer.
“The businesses will be staying open later for shopping,” Jeffcoat said. “We will have live music and several artists are coming. They will have their artwork on the sidewalks. You will be able to walk around and view the artwork and shop while eating.
“We are in the entertainment district so you can buy a cocktail from one of the places downtown and walk around with it.”
Jeffcoat said the Third Thursday events will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Suzanne Scholz will be performing and Jim Hardy will be at Carlisle's with his artwork and signing his new book “This is How I Roll.”
The fourth Wednesday of each month will feature Bingo Under the Stars. Jeffcoat said tables for bingo will be set up in the alley next to Castelluccio’s.
“They are offering table service but food can be ordered from any of the downtown restaurants that night,” Jeffcoat said.
Jeffcoat said Main Street was limiting the number of tables to help with social distancing. Reservations are suggested and cost nothing.
“The only cost is the bingo cards and whatever food you order,” Jeffcoat said.
Jeffcoat said reservations can be made by messaging Main Street Alexander City through Facebook. The plan is for things to start at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 with bingo starting at 6:30 p.m.
“There will be prize rounds and a cash jackpot round,” Jeffcoat said. “We hope people will get out and come to downtown, and hopefully shop some.”