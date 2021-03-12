Main Street Alexander City is giving away gift cards to downtown merchants again.
The promotion is not new to Main Street as it did the same thing almost a year ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is Main Street’s way of supporting our local businesses in the downtown area,” Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said. “We want to show our support and promote their offerings at the same time.”
Jeffcoat said Main Street once again purchased $25 gift cards from downtown businesses to be given away through Main Street Alexander City’s Facebook page.
“We are trying to help our downtown businesses and encourage community support,” Jeffcoat said.
A gift card winner will be selected from those who like Main Street Alexander City’s Facebook page, like the post with the giveaway and share the post. Giveaways are posted on Mondays with the winner announced on Wednesdays.
The gift card giveaway is not the only thing Main Street is doing to help encourage visitors to visit downtown. Jeffcoat said five hand sanitizer stations have been placed around downtown.
“The state organization of Main Street had a benefactor contact them about a donation,” Jeffcoat said. “(The benefactor) selected Alexander City. The donation provided five stations.”
The stations are not permanently installed.
“We can move them around some,” Jeffcoat said. “If we have an event, we can move them closer to it. It is all an effort to try and encourage people it is safe to come downtown.”