Main Street Alexander City director Stacey Jeffcoat was not about to let another year slip by where the nonprofit organization wasn’t recognized for its efforts.
At last year’s awards banquet, Jeffcoat was disappointed Main Street Alexander City did not earn any awards and made it her mission to do better.
She, along with her board members, excelled at that mission, earning two honors for the 7th Annual Awards of Excellence and presenting the City of Alexander City with the Main Street Hero award.
“We were both sitting at that awards banquet at Main Street Alabama and the place was packed,” Main Street board president Lisa Miller said at Monday’s ceremony. “And Stacey did lean over and said, ‘This is never gonna happen again.’ And boy did she make it happen.”
Miller was present at Monday night’s reception to present Jeffcoat and her board with the awards on behalf of Main Street Alabama. Miller is an Alexander City native who now lives and works for the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority.
“Within a year, (Jeffcoat) was hitting the ground running the entire year — not just for the awards but to improve the quality of life for her downtown area and the district,” Miller said. “So let me applaud all of you.”
Main Street Alabama celebrates local program successes with its Annual Awards of Excellence. The awards honor projects and individuals that make tremendous impacts in their respective communities.
“It’s an honor to recognize outstanding community projects, leaders and volunteers,” Main Street Alabama president and state coordinator Mary Helmer said in a press release. “The awards represent the good work being done in Main Street Alabama communities, including those that were initiated after the pandemic, sparking creative ways to promote and help struggling businesses.”
The Main Street Hero award is given in recognition of individuals, businesses and organizations that have made an outstanding contribution to their local Main Street program. The City of Alexander City was the recipient of this one on behalf of Main Street Alexander City.
“We love our downtown Main Street Alexander City organization,” Alex City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “It’s so valuable to Alexander City and I don’t know what we would do without it. I think the comment I made in my video was, ‘The heart of the city is in the character of its downtown.’ And I really believe that.”
Main Street Alexander City also earned a Business Promotion Award for its outstanding promotion of restaurants during COVID-19. The Business Promotion Award recognizes outstanding special events and activities that promote the Main Street district by creating a quality authentic event, which generates traffic for the district.
Jeffcoat implemented Take-Out Thursdays as a response to the pandemic and a way to spotlight local restaurants. These restaurants offered specials each week, which they often sold out of, and were very successful in maintaining business during such a difficult time.
“We had to figure out a way to keep those people working and our community — I give all credit to our community — they ordered the food; they came out and supported, tipped those (servers), and yes, many even sold out of food,” Jeffcoat said. “We live in the greatest community ever.”
The third award presented to Main Street Alexander City was the Public/Private Partnership award, which recognizes creative joint ventures between the local Main Street organization and another local community entity or entities. Main Street collaborated with the City of Alexander City, the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Martin Tourism Association to identify and implement a branding scope. Tripp Muldrow and Associates was hired to help lead, design and organize this project and as a result, Alexander City has a consistent brand in terms of fonts, colors, theme and more to promote it as a tourist destination.
“I’m proud to be a part of this joint effort and proud of my board and the people in this community for the success we’ve made and the tasks we’ve accomplished,” Jeffcoat said. “It’s an honor to be a part of such a wonderful community.”