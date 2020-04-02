Main Street Alexander City is upholding its mission to promote and bring economic growth to local businesses who are suffering especially now with all the restrictions in place by Gov. Kay Ivey in regards to combating the spread of COVID-19.
The Main Street executive board agreed to buy $25 gift cards from local area businesses and give them away on Facebook starting Monday.
“This is Main Street’s way of supporting our local businesses in the downtown area,” Main Street executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said. “We want to show our support and promote their offerings at the same time.”
Each day, Main Street will post some form of trivia question or interactive contest and the winner will receive a gift card to whatever the business is featured that day.
“During this time we want to still encourage people to continue shopping using curbside or online services,” Jeffcoat said. “We will even gift out gift cards to stores not currently open but they will be honored once they are back up and running.”
The ultimate goal leads to a multi-pronged solution. Not only is Main Street ringing registers with immediate money in owners’ pockets but also helping the community during this tough economic downturn.
“We could help feed a family who maybe couldn’t afford to eat out,” Jeffcoat said. “And we are raising awareness to what we have available in town. Some people may be introduced to a new place.”
Times will vary on when questions will be posted on Facebook, so Jeffcoat encourages everyone to check the Main Street Alexander City Facebook page frequently and also like and follow it for updates. Also, check the Facebook page of where the gift cards are from for special offerings or sales.
Each winner can win only once to spread the fortune.
The outdoor tables at Broad Street Plaza have been spaced out for appropriate 6-foot distancing so the community can enjoy dining al fresco after doing takeout from a local restaurant or simply get some fresh air and converse with friends at a safe space.