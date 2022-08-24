A major real estate partnership has occurred in Lake Martin.
Last week, a luxury homes developer, Centennial Homes, joined a list of approved builders for several upcoming Russell Lands developments.
The company has announced a deal with Russell Lands to construct several neighborhoods on Lake Martin in the near future.
Centennial Homes CEO Scott Underwood described the company’s expansion into Tallapoosa County as a natural fit for the developer, as he noted the company has had found much success building homes at Smith Lake in recent years.
“Lake buyers today are looking for not only a place to get away for the weekend but for homes that feel like a luxury resort — that is what we are building,” Underwood said.
