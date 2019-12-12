Hugh Lumpkin was 19 in 1991, unsure what he wanted to do with his life, when he walked into the doors of the Alexander City Fire Department.
Lumpkin was a recent high school graduate looking for a career path.
“I thought I wanted to be a police officer,” Lumpkin said. “I went to the police department but found out I wasn’t old enough to be in patrol.”
Even though he felt a little bit defeated, Lumpkin didn’t give up on being a first responder.
“I knew I wanted to do something with emergency services,” Lumpkin said. “I never really considered the fire department coming out of high school.”
Lumpkin didn’t have his head down leaving the police department. He heard the Alexander City Fire Department needed some help.
“I heard the fire department might be hiring because of the opening of Station 2,” Lumpkin said. “I walked in and talked to (then) chief (Marvin) Steele.”
Lumpkin said he thought the fire department would just pass the time until he was old enough to go to the police department but remembered what Steele said about the department.
“He told me the fire department would become my family,” Lumpkin said. “I came in only knowing a couple guys when I started. (The fire department) stuck on me. It became like family. Now some of them are my best friends.”
In those 29 years, Lumpkin rose from rookie to retiring as a lieutenant Wednesday, but Lumpkin’s rank is not the only thing to change over three decades of service to Alexander City.
“We had a lot of fire calls when I first started,” Lumpkin said. “Now with fire prevention classes and newer codes, that has changed.
“Technology has improved a firefighter’s ability to save a home. The new thermal imaging equipment allows a firefighter to find fire behind walls with a scan. When I first started, we just tore down walls looking for it.”
Lumpkin is unsure what retirement will bring for him, especially come spring.
“My plans for now are just to go hunting,” Lumpkin said. “I’ll go hunting for the next couple months.”
Then Lumpkin will have to find something the fire department gave him.
“I have no idea what else I’ll do,” Lumpkin said. “I’m a very routine-type person. I’m probably going to be a bit lost. I will have to find a new routine.”
Lumpkin’s children will play into the mix. His boys, 10, 14 and 19, are into sports and he helps coach their teams.
“They will keep me busy,” Lumpkin said. “They are very active and into sports. I might help coach more.”
Lumpkin’s boys might have to fight his wife for the time for projects around the house. Lumpkin has not yet seen her list of “honey-dos.”
“She says she has a list,” Lumpkin said. “She says I have a honey-do list but I also have plenty of stuff I can do.”
Lumpkin is leaving the department but his replacement was pinned just moments after the department celebrated Lumpkin’s retirement. Chief Reese McAlister called everyone into the day room Wednesday afternoon.
“With Lumpkin retiring, we are going to promote Jerry Sewell to lieutenant,” McAlister told the group.
McAlister said Sewell was selected from seven or eight firefighters who had taken the written exams, verbal testing, interviews and resume based on department policy. McAlister said Sewell serves the community beyond his duties at the Alexander City Fire Department.
“We are lucky to have him,” McAlister said. “He is the chief at the Kellyton Volunteer Fire Department. There are no problems; he is great.”
Lumpkin jokingly asked McAlister after Sewell’s promotion if it was too late to come back.
“No, but you might have to start back at the bottom,” McAlister responded.
Lumpkin’s position is filled and he is moving on, but just like family, Lumpkin is always welcome at the fire station.
“He is more than firefighter,” McAlister said. “He is a friend. We have cried together over his retirement. He is going to be missed.”