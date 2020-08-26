Jacksons Gap residents overwhelmingly decided Frank Lucas will be the next mayor.
Lucas received 159 votes in Tuesday’s municipal election to Rodney Stewart’s 39 votes. Lucas was appointed to the town council in the last year and has experience in law enforcement and was Tallapoosa County Circuit Clerk. He will take over the reigns of Jacksons Gap from Mayor Jeff Walker.
Walker chose not to run for reelection as mayor. Instead he campaigned for Place 3 on the Town Council and was not elected after receiving 47 votes. Walker faced Al Crouch who received 31 votes and Lee Patterson who was elected to the council seat with 116 votes.
Jacksons Gap Town Council Place 1 will see a runoff Oct. 6. Incumbent Troy Cruz received 76 votes. Cruz will face Dianna Walker who garnered 73 votes. Mike Crouch received 42 votes.
Jacksons Gap Town Council Place 2 incumbent Patricia Crayton retains her seat after garnering 130 votes. Ricky Brewer received 39 votes and David Glaze received 21 votes.
Jacksons Gap Town Council Place 5 incumbent Janice Glaze was reelected after receiving 103 votes to Kim Henderson’s 90 votes.
Jacksons Gap Town Council Place 4 incumbent Jeanette Tuck was unopposed.