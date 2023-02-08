For this Valentine’s season, local businesses are hosting a couple of specials in Alexander City.
Alana's Place
For the love-themed holiday, Alana’s has chocolate covered strawberries on the menu. The strawberries are pre-order items and community members can request orders up until Feb. 14. The orders will be ready for pick up on Valentine’s Day, but for those who missed the pre-order option some extra strawberries will be in the store that day. Orders can be placed by phone at 256-392-3650.
Sweet Gaga's Bakery
This year, Sweet Gaga’s has a Valentine dessert menu all laid out. Some of their goodies include brownies, rice krispy treats, 8-inch cookie cake, valentine cupcakes, chocolate covered strawberries and cake truffles to name a few. They also have a date night box for $20, which includes two cake slices and two strawberries. However, it’s all pre-order and the order’s must be in by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Emporium Wine, Cigars & Spirits
For the month of February, Emporium Wine is celebrating with their Valentine’s Day inspired bottle bag. This bag includes six different wines. Keeping with the theme, the wines are either reds or rosés. The bag is worth $120 including tax. While it is geared towards Valentine’s Day, the special is available for the rest of the month.
Shay Donna Aesthetics
SD Aesthetics offers their own discounts for the Valentines season. They have lip blush, eyeliner, microblading, lash lift and brow lamination available. They also have treatment package promotions as well. Some of the packages include a peel package with three lactic acai berry peels for $240 and microneedling package with three treatments for $600. For more information on these specials, individuals can call 256-537-4307.
Respawn Arcade, Pinball and E-Sports
In the spirit of love, Respawn Arcade is running a couples’ special for Valentine’s Day. During normal operation hours, they are closed on Tuesdays. However, next Tuesday, they will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. for Feb. 14. They also will be offering “all you can play” for $10 or for two people “all you can play” for $15. Respawn Arcade has games such as pinball, dance revolution and a variety of video games consoles.
