It was a sea of women dressed in pink at the annual Russell Medical Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon on Thursday at the Betty Carol Graham Center at Central Alabama Community College.
Russell Medical oncologist Dr. Alex Minter told the audience the breast cancer patient survival rate has improved and attributed it to research, drug development and community members raising awareness.
“You make a difference raising awareness for breast cancer, participating in clinical trials, asking your friends and neighbors to get screened and also supporting financially,” Minter told the audience. “A lot of money is given toward breast cancer research and the awareness and the money make a huge difference. That’s why we have seen an improvement over the last couple decades so I want to continue to tell you guys to keep doing that.”
Minter also discussed breast cancer drugs such as the KATHERINE trial for women with early-stage breast cancer, which uses a different drug treatment than what doctors use, and Lynparza, a drug for women with breast cancer who have the BRCA-mutated gene.
“The more drugs we have available to treat (patients), the more we can impact a disease and the more we can produce survival,” Minter said. “It’s really amazing. Every year I look back the advances we were making in treatment and survival, but to continue those efforts we continue to need the support — the support of nurses, doctors, other people who work in the clinic but most importantly we need your help.”
Before introducing keynote speaker Lisa Mills, Russell Medical marketing director Susan Foy honored breast cancer survivors who were gathered at the luncheon. The audience also sang “Happy Birthday” to breast cancer patient Melyssa Stacks, who turned 30 Thursday.
Motivational humorist Mills then told funny stories. She said laughter is a great way to cope with difficulties.
“This is what I know: When you have that positive mindset — not two weeks after you’ve been walking in it, not later — but if you practice it as a lifestyle, the moment you take it, you increase yourself by 30%,” Mills said. “Everything you say and do increases by 30%.”
Mills told a story of when her best friend was diagnosed with breast cancer and one time she made her friend sick from laughing while she were in the hospital. Mills’ friend told her to not stop making her laugh.
“She had a fight,” Mills said. “So we went through two years of incredible surgeries, incredible stretching of muscles, mastectomy, radiation, chemo — all these words I had never really known before. In the process she was a nurse and in the process she decided to go back to school and be a teacher and to work with special needs kids.”
Mills emphasized laughter helps in marriage and is what connects people. She said people need a support group because they never know when they will need it.
Mills’ friend is in remission and recently ran a half marathon. She said her friend is running a mile for every step she could not walk when recovering.
“You cannot keep a woman down in the pink ribbon club,” Mills said. “Her will is unreal. Her grace is fantastic and splendid. I’ve watched that.”
Mills ended by talking about the need to connect with others and told the story of a time she did not get along with a subordinate because she wouldn’t say “good morning” to her. When they connected to each other, they made a difference in their social service program but making it the No. 1 program out of 22 counties in the state of Georgia.
“It’s not about the effects; it’s about you,” Mills said. “You matter not because of your work but because of your words and if no one has told you today let me be the first, good morning.”