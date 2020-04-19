Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.