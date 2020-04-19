Tallapoosa County was spared serious injury but saw some damage, lots of hail and power outages as a Sunday morning squall line passed through.
The area suffered significant damage to many power lines in Alexander City as golf ball-sized hail fell across much of the city. There have also been many reports of damaged homes, property and RVs. According to Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins, many people are without power but there are no major injuries.
“We only had a few very minor injuries,” Spraggins said. “We have many trees down and power outages. The most significant part of the damage is in the Northside area.”
Spraggins said it is estimated about 2,000 Alexander City Light and Power customers were without power after the storm along with some 3,000 Alabama Power customers in the area.
Spraggins said electrical linemen from Sylacauga were already on the way to help rebuild the electrical grid in the city and crews from Opelika were on standby.
“I have already talked to the mayors and they said they would help if needed,” Spraggins said. “We believe we will have most customers up by (Sunday) night but it could be a day or two for some.”
Spraggins said he has even heard from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority and believes Alexander City will easily get power returned to its citizens.
“I feel good about our plan we have in place,” Spraggins said.
Numerous trees fell in Wind Creek State Park on Sunday morning as the storm passed through. In the campground several campers suffered damage to their RVs from falling trees and only one person was injured.
“I had just stepped outside for the morning,” a camper said. “It was calm. I could see blue sky and I could see the line coming in. The wind started to come in. I went in the camper to get my wife and child thinking we would go to the bathhouse for shelter.”
Instead of getting to the bathhouse, a treetop fell piercing the family’s camper and striking the wife in the head. Three hours later, the family returned to the campsite from Russell Medical. The wife with 11 staples in her scalp to close a cut was helping remove personal items to load in a truck and head home.
Wind Creek State Park lost power will likely be without until Tuesday. The park is now closed and should have most parts of the park reopened midweek.
Dadeville suffered minor damage across town. As the storm passed through, it sounded like a freight train. Trees fell across power lines and streets disrupting power and internet services but there were no major injuries.
“We have one minor injury,” Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said. “She is at the police station now waiting on EMS.”
While Tallapoosa County escaped the morning line of storms, the National Weather Service is predicting two more lines of weather. Storm shelters in Alexander City and Dadeville are currently open. The community storm shelter in Daviston is also open along with the basement of the New Site Volunteer Fire Department.
The Tallapoosa County EMA highly recommends everyone keep two forms of weather notifications handy such as weather radios and signing up for Tallapoosa Alert on the EMA page of tallaco.com. The system sends, texts, makes calls and sends emails to those who register.