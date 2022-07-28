Holley’s Home Furnishings, which has operated as a furniture store in Alexander City for the past 45 years, has locked its doors to customers.
The hours listed on the front of its building state Holley’s should be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Yet, when customers have pulled up to the establishment, they have found the lights off and the doors locked. A peak through the windows shows a nearly empty showroom. Calls to the store have gone unanswered.
Holley’s Home Furnishings got its start in 1949 when Austin Holley went to work for Forbus Furniture in Alexander City. After a brief time away to serve in the United States Army, Holley began working for Home Furniture, and in 1960 purchased half of the store. Holley finished purchasing the Home Furniture store and renamed it Holley’s Home Furnishings in 1977.
In 1987, the store moved to its current location off Highway 22 in Alexander City. It is currently owned and operated by Austin’s son Ralph Holley.
There has been no official announcement from Holley about the store closing.
The Outlook has made several attempts to contact Holley and all attempts have gone unanswered.
