Holley's Home Furnishings
Buy Now

Holley's Home Furnishings has recently locked doors to customers.

 By Kaitlin Fleming Managing Editor

Holley’s Home Furnishings, which has operated as a furniture store in Alexander City for the past 45 years, has locked its doors to customers.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you