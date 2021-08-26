Alexander City's Adelia M. Russell Library announces William Waites as this year's most well-read patron.
"Mr. Waites was the clear winner for the library’s summer reading program for adults," the library announced. "He was very excited when we called to tell him he had won the 'most books read' part of the program.
"Our winner explained that he had been coming to the library since he was in grade school and at that time the library was at the courthouse. His favorite type book to read is old westerns and he also reads historical books. His all-time favorite to read is the Bible.
"It was a very successful program for our patrons this year! Thank you to everyone for your participation!"